Yesterday, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale was reportedly hospitalized after barricading himself inside his home and threatening suicide.

.@ABC News has confirmed President Trump's former 2020 campaign manager, and current campaign senior advisor, Brad Parscale, was taken into custody this evening by Fort Lauderale Police after allegedly threatening to harm himself at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. — John Santucci (@Santucci) September 28, 2020

Brad Parscale hospitalized Sunday after his wife reported that he was armed and threatening to harm himself, authorities say.https://t.co/omzx6WErEC — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 28, 2020

President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale was hospitalized Sunday following reports of a suicide attempt at his Florida home, CNN has learned. https://t.co/fVIGBk1UxP — CNN (@CNN) September 28, 2020

What’s more hilarious than that? Some blue-checked lefties were hard-pressed to come up with anything.

Meet MSNBC political analyst John Heilemann:

In all seriousness, that kind of tweet was what The List was made for. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 28, 2020

That list is gonna be a long onehttps://t.co/XYUxUVTGDl — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 28, 2020

Hope Siraj has plenty of room for more.

Rob Gill is a self-described “LGBT Advocate and Commentator” who has since protected his tweets in the hopes that you don’t realize he’s a terrible person.

Bob Lynch is a Democrat running for the Florida State House:

There seems to be a competition pic.twitter.com/BsmT961bmR — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) September 28, 2020

A pretty stiff competition, in fact:

The good news for Brad Parscale is, even though he tried to kill himself today, he’s still in much better shape than most of Trump’s former campaign managers. pic.twitter.com/XXvH7oRgQV — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) September 28, 2020

Ed Greenberger is an award-winning news anchor.

We have no idea who Neil Hopkins is, but he’s got a blue checkmark so there:

Don’t like Brad Parscale? Fine. Think he’s corrupt? Fine.

But making jokes about his potential suicide and encouraging him to kill himself is straight-up ghoulish and disgusting

Truly vile. — TheModerateMillenial (@The_Mod_Mill) September 28, 2020

Truly.