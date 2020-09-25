Another mostly peaceful protest went off without a hitch last night, this time in Hollywood:

Here’s more footage of the incident from another angle:

Trending

For what it’s worth:

Detaining as opposed to arresting the Prius driver seems like the right move here. It’s safe to say he was in danger.

But what happened to the thugs who chased the driver down and “attempted to extract” him?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Black lives matterBLMdetainedHollywoodLAPDpriusprotestersriotersSunset Boulevard