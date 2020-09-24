White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany managed to work in a dig at notoriously obnoxious reporter Brian J. Karem:

And Brian J. Karem is an expert on weak and unprofessional conduct, as we all know.

Trending

Yeah, it’s McEnany who’s rattled.

Honestly, we’re not sure that Karem’s all that mad. He got to add his voice the chorus of Kayleigh McEnany detractors in the media and get some extra attention, which we know he loves.

So not a bad day for him, really.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian J. KaremKayleigh McEnanyPlayboy