Who knew Bernie Sanders had some sense after all?

So many people are very upset today because Donald Trump did not explicitly commit to “a peaceful transferral of power after the election.” Bernie Sanders is outraged, too. But unlike the others, he at least seems to understand that Donald Trump doesn’t actually have the constitutional authority to transfer power in a non-peaceful way when he’s due to leave the White House:

"There is nothing in our Constitution or in our laws that gives Donald Trump the privilege of deciding whether or not he will step aside if he loses," Sen. Bernie Sanders says. https://t.co/T8eHUNRjEl pic.twitter.com/KPeLIuTwFF — ABC News (@ABC) September 24, 2020

So there you go.

Exactly. So WHY ARE YOU PRETENDING IT'S A LEGITIMATE CONCERN? https://t.co/Aox9RWDWYg — RBe (@RBPundit) September 24, 2020

So Bernie Sanders — however inadvertently it may have been — is actually telling the Resistance to slow their rolls just a bit.

It is, however, notable that Bernie Sanders citing the Constitution for the rules when he and so many progressives insist on ignoring what’s actually in the Constitution. Like the stuff about the Senate and SCOTUS confirmations, for example.

Oh well. It’s not really fair for us to expect intellectual consistency. He is Bernie Sanders, after all.