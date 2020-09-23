Remember the other night when Don Lemon told Chris Cuomo that “we’re gonna have to blow up the entire system”?

UNHINGED: CNN’s Don Lemon: “we’re going to have to blow up the entire system”https://t.co/RJ7tTPEyyd pic.twitter.com/gA5UftwnDy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2020

Turns out he was just riffing, you guys:

Responding to reports about him saying we should "blow up the entire system," CNN's Don Lemon now claims he was speaking rhetorically in an answer to Chris Cuomo. And claims he was taken out of context when quoted as promoting the abolishment of the Electoral College. pic.twitter.com/DsBINKcl6s — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 23, 2020

I wrote one such report. He was not taken out of context. In fact, I included a complete transcript:https://t.co/JwoHSWKpT2 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 23, 2020

Don and Chris don’t need to see the transcript. They’d much rather have a few laughs and hope you forget about what you saw and heard.

Don’t believe your lying ears. — Honey Ball (@HoneyBall1967) September 23, 2020

I feel like maybe he's not being 100% truthful — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 23, 2020

We get that feeling, too.

Hahaha – so should anyone who actually listens to Don/CNN filter everything he says through the prism of being "taken out of context"? — JulesR on Parler/Schmoopie (@Jules541166z) September 23, 2020

That was quite the backtrack! LOL sad to think people actually believe these two asshats. — Its okay to disagree (@305Cobra) September 23, 2020

How do you 'take out of context' that? Pretty sure I'm at least as intelligent as Don Lemon and I can't think of a way. — 🇺🇸 Router Gray 🇺🇸 💊ANTIWOKE💊 #FreeAssange (@RouterGray) September 23, 2020

this conversation is so disingenuous — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) September 23, 2020

This … is CNN.