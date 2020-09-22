Joe Biden has plenty to say on Twitter (if we’re to believe that Joe’s the one doing the tweeting, that is). But for some strange reason, when the media are around, he clams up.

Like a big ol’ clam:

Biden’s only got enough energy for virtual fundraisers, you see.

You know, it’s almost as if a pattern is emerging …

Where’s Joe, Fat?

It’s not a bad gig for the press, either.

No kidding! You don’t have to do any actual work!

You kind of have to laugh at this point. It’s surreal.

And spoil the fun?

In all seriousness, though, this stuff is getting harder to ignore, despite the media’s best efforts. This just isn’t normal presidential candidate behavior, pandemic or no pandemic.

