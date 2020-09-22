Joe Biden has plenty to say on Twitter (if we’re to believe that Joe’s the one doing the tweeting, that is). But for some strange reason, when the media are around, he clams up.

Like a big ol’ clam:

Annnnd there it is: at 9:22 a.m., 42 days before the election, a lid has been called by the Biden campaign — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) September 22, 2020

A "lid" is called by a campaign to signal that the candidate is done making news for the day. Meaning Joe Biden is in his basement to stay for the day. — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) September 22, 2020

Biden’s only got enough energy for virtual fundraisers, you see.

TODAY: At 9:22 am ET, @joebiden’s campaign called a lid for in-person events — but he’s raising money virtually at two fundraisers this afternoon. The first presidential debate is one week from tonight. — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) September 22, 2020

You know, it’s almost as if a pattern is emerging …

they did this just 3 days ago https://t.co/kgoEUM2LOn — cc (@cc_fla) September 22, 2020

The Biden campaign has called a lid at 8:35am, per pool. So we won’t see Joe Biden today. — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 19, 2020

Where’s Joe, Fat?

He also did this on Saturday. Two days on, one day off. Nice gig if you can get it. https://t.co/fCwGdJPa2O — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 22, 2020

It’s not a bad gig for the press, either.

Following Biden on the campaign trail is the cushiest job, ever. https://t.co/7nqjfSJqnt — Sam Valley (@SamValley) September 22, 2020

No kidding! You don’t have to do any actual work!

Amazing. Absolutely amazing. — Ron H (@rhinder) September 22, 2020

You kind of have to laugh at this point. It’s surreal.

polls look good for Biden but this kind of stuff doesn't which is probably why Ds keep talking about being uneasy https://t.co/nABDKH5xfh — cc (@cc_fla) September 22, 2020

again?! this guy does not have the stamina — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) September 22, 2020

GP Why is Biden dodging the media? https://t.co/y8o8RZxBqX — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 22, 2020

What are they trying to hide? https://t.co/pGGqkkfkNR — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) September 22, 2020

✅ Won’t answer on court packing

✅ Won’t answer on his SCOTUS list

✅ Calls it a day before 9:30 AM Just incredible to see. https://t.co/20IrukXisP — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 22, 2020

The first presidential debate is in one week. https://t.co/xFElOt4Z6V — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 22, 2020

Someone should remind Biden that he’s campaigning. https://t.co/xFElOt4Z6V — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 22, 2020

And spoil the fun?

Again, why get in the way of a self-destructing opponent? https://t.co/IlY87JKY5s — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) September 22, 2020

In all seriousness, though, this stuff is getting harder to ignore, despite the media’s best efforts. This just isn’t normal presidential candidate behavior, pandemic or no pandemic.

Something is terribly wrong. — Donna W🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@dwinegar1957) September 22, 2020