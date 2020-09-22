James Hohmann is a national political correspondent for the Washington Post.

But if we didn’t know any better, we’d think he’s just another run-of-the-mill liberal hack:

It speaks volumes, you guys.

May we suggest that Hohmann’s tweet actually speaks volumes about him?

It’s almost as if willful ignorance is a requirement of journalists these days.

Since James Hohmann doesn’t seem particularly interested in telling the rest of the story, others are finding themselves in the awkward position of having to do his job for him:

“Pretty bad framing” is essentially the Washington Post’s M.O.

Why should he be better? It’s not as if his fellow media firefighters give him any incentive to be better.

And the Democrats sure as hell aren’t going to ask him to stop.

