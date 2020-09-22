Heath Mayo is a self-described conservative who founded the Principles First 501(c)(4), a “grassroots organization built by citizens disillusioned with the current state of our politics” that is “committed to revitalizing and championing conservative principles in the 21st century.”

And that sounds great and everything, except for the fact that to Heath, putting Principles First and championing conservatism means advocating for Joe Biden.

Moreover, Dems have actually listened to what conservatives like me have said. Sure, they haven’t changed their entire platform—and I still vehemently oppose a lot of it. But they held their base at bay & nominated one of the most moderate candidates in the field. That counts. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) September 20, 2020

I’m a Christian, pro-life, pro-2A conservative that has never voted for a Democrat in my life and who disagrees with much of the Dem platform. But Trump and his ilk have actively degraded the GOP & pushed conservatives like me away—& I will now vote for Joe Biden as a result. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) September 20, 2020

Don’t worry. There’s lots more Biden love where that came from.

And mark Heath Mayo’s words: He’s taken plenty of heat for it. Even from GOP friends:

From a GOP friend: “Heath, I don’t get it. Why not just stay silent? Why publicly vote Joe? You might’ve ruined any future in the GOP.” Easy. Cowardly silence is why so many Rs bent the knee to Trump to start. Plus, the Party has no future if it sticks w/ Trumpism. I’ll own it. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) September 22, 2020

So stunning, Heath! So brave!

Woke Toddler is all growed up, and his name is Heath Mayo.

And you can bet that Ben Shapiro isn’t about to pass up a golden opportunity to play:

From a random person on the street: "Ben, I don't get it. Why are you so handsome, but also so brilliant? Also, so brave and witty?"

This is definitely a thing that happened and also I'm just relating it to you out of humility. https://t.co/dUubwZxJgD — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 22, 2020

Then people stopped what they were doing and started clapping. Just random people. A child began crying out of sheer joy at the incredible sight. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 22, 2020

Then the skies parted and a ray of light highlighted my chiseled jawline. As I gazed up at the warm sun, an angel descended and said, "We must lower the top marginal tax rates to spur economic growth, and curb excessive licensing requirements." — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 22, 2020

And I said, "Why me? I am but an inarticulate spokesperson for individual rights and human decency." And the angel said, "Because you have been chosen. You cannot refuse the call." And the people roared their approval as a randomly-assembled orchestra crescendoed. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 22, 2020

It’s a beautiful thing.

Omg, the same thing happened to me! — Fred (@ElusiveFred) September 22, 2020

It’s happened to us all.