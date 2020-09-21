NBC News and MSNBC analyst Howard Fineman has a new op-ed about Mitch McConnell in the Washington Post.

And while the media have thus far been unable to pierce Mitch McConnell’s armor, Fineman’s op-ed might finally be the silver bullet.

We kid, of course:

Here’s my latest piece for the @washingtonpost⁩, this one on how #McConnell, whom I’ve covered for decades, is wrecking the credibility and machinery of all three branches of the federal government. No joke. We’ll talk about it on @Morning_Joe tomorrow. https://t.co/gRJT8GcL4y — howardfineman (@howardfineman) September 21, 2020

Mitch McConnell is the apex predator of U.S. politics, @howardfineman writes in an op-ed. https://t.co/SKUjCOWrfl — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) September 21, 2020

Mitch McConnell is the what, now?

IRL LOL https://t.co/rLLUMMCG0w — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 21, 2020

Seriously. Just when you think they can’t make Mitch McConnell sound like even more of a badass, they go and do something like this.

What the heck I like Mitch McConnell now — 𝔹𝕖𝕖 🐝 (@infobee) September 21, 2020

Wow, sounds awesome — MicDre (@DreMicDre) September 21, 2020

Hell yeah — Jason D (@iamjasond) September 21, 2020

Cocaine Mitch just keeps getting more awesome — old man yelling (@timmytimtim2012) September 21, 2020

Apex Predator is even a better nickname than Cocaine Mitch. This is fantastic. — Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) September 21, 2020

Cocaine Nuclear Apex Predator Midnight Mitch Absolutely amazing — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 21, 2020

Cocaine Mitch, what is best in life? pic.twitter.com/DoLPyLeDYw — Josh (@goshy_joshy) September 21, 2020

Apex predator @senatemajldr walking around the capitol building today like pic.twitter.com/IFt0PrHYpN — Apex Predator Prison Mitch (@MitchMidnight) September 21, 2020

Delicious. Especially because lefties like Howard Fineman only have their own side to blame for Mitch McConnell turning into an Apex Predator Mitch.

Your party fumbled the ball, and now you're angry at the guy who scooped it up and sprinted to the end zone. The game itself must be broken, or else how could you keep losing? https://t.co/gcJDZdvkwD — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 21, 2020

#ApexMitch — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 21, 2020