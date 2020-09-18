If the Lincoln Project wasn’t beyond parody before, it’s safe to say they are now:

Only one candidate will protect your family from coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/8SyAiua0pJ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 18, 2020

People take the Lincoln Project seriously. Let that sink in.

He's like a frickin wizard, that guy. https://t.co/O7uYaLCW90 — David Edward™ (@_David_Edward) September 18, 2020

HOLY SH*T THEY LITERALLY SAY THAT COVID WILL END WHEN TRUMP IS DEFEATED — David Edward™ (@_David_Edward) September 18, 2020

They literally do.

No one sane actually believes this. https://t.co/gAz0OHFaq2 — RBe (@RBPundit) September 18, 2020

If you expect whoever wins the presidential election in November to protect you or anyone else from coronavirus, you are the definition of a chump. https://t.co/vYK5ylUi1I — ryuge (@0ryuge) September 18, 2020

If Biden can cure his own insanity, @TheRickWilson, then I guess he can cure anything. https://t.co/JwsnmxRpHN pic.twitter.com/MiRBKpbZSW — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 18, 2020

Ha!

They may not be confident in their chances politically speaking, but they’ve got no reason to stop pushing the insanity as long as it continues to line their pockets.