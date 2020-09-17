So we’ve officially reached this portion of the presidential election cycle. At least on the Democratic side:
Embarrassing pic.twitter.com/pgA1OojY0U
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2020
“Embarrassing” is probably the nicest thing you can say about this.
I’ve never see such media bias in my life…
Over #timberland boots!
Freaking shoes people. Shoes!#Timbs pic.twitter.com/6TowVLbkbN
— Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) September 17, 2020
#Timbs pic.twitter.com/J0dPSk5MwC
— Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) September 17, 2020
You can’t make this up…#Timbs #timberland pic.twitter.com/jcXJJtIGyR
— Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) September 17, 2020
The media is sick.
The #TDSISREAL. pic.twitter.com/Gtu3Ce3ubf
— Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) September 17, 2020
Pretty compelling proof that the media are firmly up Kamala Harris’ backside.
Melania didn't get raves for wearing Timberland boots.https://t.co/ikPpLn1QAk
— Teresa Jackson (@RestoreHonor) September 17, 2020
It’s not really about the boots. That part is irrelevant to them.
Their goal is to create a positive vibe around Kamala and negative vibe around Melania. People read these headlines and it subconsciously makes them feel a certain way.
They are trying way too hard though.
— The Dark Knight (@batman121913) September 17, 2020
Genuine foot-fetish politics has never been trie— pic.twitter.com/VyIjWKYoOL
— Craig S. Bell (@craig_s_bell) September 17, 2020
Remember this: pic.twitter.com/DRoS25Tzh5
— Sam Jonesy (@JonesyLaird) September 17, 2020
This is just what they do now.
I mean I guess the same people helped her go shopping. Just professional embarrassments. pic.twitter.com/4hIRKH47T4
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2020
Indeed, they’ve gotten very, very good at making colossal asses of themselves.
tHe MeDiA dOeSn’T pIcK a SiDe
— Autumn Johnson (@LegallyAutumn) September 17, 2020
This isn't bias, this is genuine mental illness.
— 🇺🇸 Survivor of 2020 TP shortage (@ChadGar40522734) September 17, 2020
It’s no wonder the American people don’t trust the media.
— Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) September 17, 2020
I know this isn’t really about the boots.
But the boots show the extreme #mediabias.
The media will go to any length to push their own agenda.
This is disgusting.
As I said in an earlier tweet, it’s no wonder Americans don’t trust them.
— Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) September 17, 2020