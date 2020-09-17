So we’ve officially reached this portion of the presidential election cycle. At least on the Democratic side:

“Embarrassing” is probably the nicest thing you can say about this.

I’ve never see such media bias in my life… Over #timberland boots! Freaking shoes people. Shoes!#Timbs pic.twitter.com/6TowVLbkbN — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) September 17, 2020

Pretty compelling proof that the media are firmly up Kamala Harris’ backside.

Melania didn't get raves for wearing Timberland boots.https://t.co/ikPpLn1QAk — Teresa Jackson (@RestoreHonor) September 17, 2020

It’s not really about the boots. That part is irrelevant to them. Their goal is to create a positive vibe around Kamala and negative vibe around Melania. People read these headlines and it subconsciously makes them feel a certain way. They are trying way too hard though. — The Dark Knight (@batman121913) September 17, 2020

Genuine foot-fetish politics has never been trie— pic.twitter.com/VyIjWKYoOL — Craig S. Bell (@craig_s_bell) September 17, 2020

This is just what they do now.

I mean I guess the same people helped her go shopping. Just professional embarrassments. pic.twitter.com/4hIRKH47T4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2020

Indeed, they’ve gotten very, very good at making colossal asses of themselves.

tHe MeDiA dOeSn’T pIcK a SiDe — Autumn Johnson (@LegallyAutumn) September 17, 2020

This isn't bias, this is genuine mental illness. — 🇺🇸 Survivor of 2020 TP shortage (@ChadGar40522734) September 17, 2020

It’s no wonder the American people don’t trust the media. — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) September 17, 2020