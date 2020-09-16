If you want the facts on the historic Middle East peace agreement, you turn to the experts.
Fortunately, Crooked Media’s got them on speed dial:
Crooked Media cites "Foreign Policy Experts Call BS on Trump's 'Middle East Peace Deal"
Here's who they were. pic.twitter.com/svWK8dbBGJ
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2020
Sounds about right.
LMAO!!!
— Tom H (@tstorm05) September 16, 2020
LMAOOOOOOOOOOO
— 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) September 16, 2020
My God. https://t.co/4m04NCGSVa
— RBe (@RBPundit) September 16, 2020
Don’t sound so surprised. It’s Crooked Media, after all.
I am shocked, shocked that Javad Zarif's American Cheering Section is disappointed the anti-Iran alliance is being codified. https://t.co/eb4hDLwo9m
— Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) September 16, 2020
The young adult novelist and the van driver.
— nortouQ (@nortouQ) September 16, 2020
Sorry, but the word "experts" should either be put in quotes or the word "purported" put in front of the word "expert."
— David (@808to818) September 16, 2020
In some ways, I am an expert on not crashing my pickup into liquor stores
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 16, 2020