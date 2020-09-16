CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart watched Donald Trump’s town hall last night — and what he saw greatly concerned him:

Yes, that’s the reason the media don’t want Joe Biden to face Donald Trump in the debates.

Trending

Speaking of winning arguments, Joe’s got more up his sleeve:

Oh, we’re sure you have, Brian.

Has Joe been too busy worrying about how the media are going to fact-check Donald Trump to fact-check himself?

Running right over the edge of the cliff.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AfghanistanbountiesdebateDonald Trumpfact checkingJoe LockhartRussiaTalibantown hall