CNN’s Brian Stelter is among the bravest firefighters out there.

So when Meghan McCain asked him on “The View” about some of the more troubling aspects of CNN’s brand of journalism, Stelter of course gave the bravest possible response.

.@MeghanMcCain asks @brianstelter about recent ethics concerns with Jeff Zucker and Jake Tapper, and if it was acceptable for Chris Cuomo to have a "re-occurring prime time comic routine with his brother" instead of asking about his order sending COVID patients in nursing homes pic.twitter.com/BFvbqopv2M — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 16, 2020

And did not address the allegation against Jake Tapper or the comedy segments with the Cuomo brothers in his answer — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 16, 2020

Wait a minute … that’s not brave. That’s not brave at all.

Brian deflects answering about Jeff Zucker & Trump and instead blames someone for the tapes for leaking out.. You know, like a journalist naturally would https://t.co/iGOyrAFQcH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2020

"It's not for me to comment on these tapes." Says the chief media correspondent. — Nick Jagger (@NickJagger17) September 16, 2020

He completely side stepped answering every question.

👀 https://t.co/ChzsJk4r20 — Partofthecollective (@bcarefulwitme) September 16, 2020

Isn't it amazing that it's the host from a television talk show who went on to ask these questions and not… You know…. Journalists or reporters… https://t.co/LtwrV0VX4p — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) September 16, 2020

No one can better illustrate the shameless double standards employed by @BrianStelter than @BrianStelter himself. Kudos to @MeghanMcCain for asking a very good question. https://t.co/velHJYD9yC — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 16, 2020

Meghan McCain could teach Brian Stelter a thing or two about journalism.

Did he really say he thinks it's Trump's fault that private conversations are leaked and taken out of context? Isn't that exactly what CNN does on a daily bases to everyone? — CV (@usmcyatyas12) September 16, 2020

Media critic is asked about several obvious and specific media ethics scandals and his only response is to deflect to a discussion about Trump. CNN might just as well be honest and admit Stelter and Darcy are just Fox News critics, not media critics. https://t.co/1OAdz1dY5Z — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) September 16, 2020

Well yes, they are essentially Media Matters for CNN. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2020

All in a day’s work.