ABC News journalist Jon Karl is a serious journalist who should be taken very seriously.

Especially when he says stuff like this:

ABC's Jon Karl: Covering an Indoor Trump Rally is Like 'Taking Your Family With You to Fallujah' https://t.co/yEaJvDS4JU — Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 16, 2020

More from Mediaite:

Karl, who was president of the White House Correspondents’ Association at the time of Trump’s Tulsa rally in June, noted that the contagious nature of the virus makes it unlike shooting a war. “This is not like embedding with the Marines in Fallujah,” he said to the National Journal. “It is like you are taking your family with you to Fallujah.” Karl also noted that while some organizations encouraged their reporters to stay outside during the rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Las Vegas rally was “the first time that everybody stayed out except for the pool.”

That's a little dramatic Jon, don't you think ? — Robert W. Hall (@halligram) September 16, 2020

Not in the least!

I covered a Trump rally in Colorado Springs. I stood with members of the media while the crowd turned and booed during his bit about "Fake News". I then got back in the car and drove away without a scratch. https://t.co/AIxv4mW03w — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2020

"Covering a Trump rally is just like flying in a Blackhawk over Afghanistan" – Brian Williams. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2020

Heh.

I can see how it's exactly the same. pic.twitter.com/mtVtT7eo5H — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) September 16, 2020

Exactly the same.

The poor dear. However, having lost a family member in Fallujah, I highly doubt this. — Ann (@datmaven) September 16, 2020

AND THE OSCAR GOES TO… — Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) September 16, 2020

JFC. Not the Babylon Bee. https://t.co/m8ECoshsZK — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) September 16, 2020

This is embarrassing. https://t.co/OAvNhqFNhQ — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 16, 2020

Holy balls is this ridiculous — Ghost Of Gus McCrae (@of_mccrae) September 16, 2020

There are very few people that are bigger bitches than DC journalists and reporters https://t.co/9w7G5CeTND — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) September 16, 2020

No lie detected.