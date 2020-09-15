Joe Biden attempted to overshadow today’s signing of the historic Middle East peace deal by holding a little event in Tampa today. Good thing for him that there was more important stuff going on, because otherwise a lot of people might’ve seen this:

This is not a drill, folks:

Joe Biden is a straight-up gaffe machine.

Trending

Or maybe these aren’t gaffes so much as just messages to voters what they’ll be getting when they vote Biden for President.

Stay tuned to see how this all plays out!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: