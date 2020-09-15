Joe Biden attempted to overshadow today’s signing of the historic Middle East peace deal by holding a little event in Tampa today. Good thing for him that there was more important stuff going on, because otherwise a lot of people might’ve seen this:

Joe Biden just called it "a Harris Biden administration" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 15, 2020

This is not a drill, folks:

Joe Biden is a straight-up gaffe machine.

"I'm so grateful to Pamela that she let me join her historic campaign, really an honor" — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) September 15, 2020

This comes a day after Harris said this, "a Harris Administration… together with Joe Biden.” https://t.co/hbMekHx6UA — Douglas Patch (@DouglasPatch) September 15, 2020

A day after thishttps://t.co/nCAsrUUXKi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 15, 2020

Or maybe these aren’t gaffes so much as just messages to voters what they’ll be getting when they vote Biden for President.

The Harris Biden administration ?? Now that was priceless 😅🤣 — NCdeplorable2017 (@fsmith1340) September 15, 2020

WOAH Joe Biden is now the one saying “Harris Biden Administration” That wasn’t a slip of the tongue by Kamala yesterday. They’re already making the transition. The internal polls are THAT BAD. — Subway Belichick (@guru_scout) September 15, 2020

