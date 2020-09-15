You know what never gets old? Comparing Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

Just. Never. Gets. Old.

That’s why we’re sharing this hot take from proud liberal data scientist John Rehling with you:

Nazi Germany didn't kill millions of people right away. It took years for the Holocaust to begin. There is nothing Trump won't do to hold onto power. Nothing. And he's running Hitler's playbook. pic.twitter.com/zN7M98Nbhy — JRehling (@JRehling) September 14, 2020

Donald Trump is gonna start rounding up the Jews any minute now. He’s gonna have to if he wants to stay on Rehling’s timeline.

He made a timeline, you guys. It's over. https://t.co/x87GLiHVnh — John Blackout (@WellSetBanana) September 15, 2020

Pack it in, everyone.

He definitely deserves a spot on it. Especially in light of his response to Hashmi:

You really need a child to help with your illustrations. Tacos going over Niagara Falls? Is this your paying job? — JRehling (@JRehling) September 15, 2020

Siraj Hashmi is actually quite good at his job. And he still finds time to call out morons like Rehling on top of that!

Imagine being this person https://t.co/TWMTtpTmO3 — Austin (Define Your Terms) Petersen (@AP4Liberty) September 15, 2020

It’s not pretty.

is this man unironically comparing trump to hitler? they have barely anything in common and claiming that the u.s is equivalent to nazi germany is incredibly invalidating to actual holocaust survivors. I get why people dislike him but comparing him to hitler is insane. https://t.co/ToWqAacjk4 — aiden (@aid8nn) September 14, 2020

Assuming this is correct (which its not) that would mean Trump would need to be in power for a decade which at worst he will be there for a max of 8 years https://t.co/N8rvuSPdFe — Ren┆Renvolt™ (@ShieldTriqqer) September 15, 2020