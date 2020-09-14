The fact that she lost to Donald Freaking Trump wasnâ€™t a big enough clue that America has had enough of her.
So Hillary Clinton just keeps going and going and going:
We deserve a president who cares whether his fellow Americans live or die.
â€” Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 14, 2020
So, looks like we really dodged a bullet, huh?
Like Benghazi? Fast and furious?
â€” dleogallagb (@dleogallagb) September 14, 2020
Ummmm Benghazi anyoneâ€¦
â€” Ouiser (@ouiser_b) September 14, 2020
1 word: Benghazi
â€” Girl_Next_Door_1981 (@door_1981) September 14, 2020
See Bengazi.
â€” Gu Nesnaj (@GuNesnaj) September 14, 2020
Did you or Joe Biden care about the Americans in Benghazi?
â€” JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) September 14, 2020
https://t.co/LgnWTLajol pic.twitter.com/6LcSYz7NaD
â€” I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 14, 2020
That's why it's good you lost pic.twitter.com/3gaeI8wziB
â€” Beschuit (@beschuit_p) September 14, 2020
Weâ€™re not sorry that sheâ€™s not president. But if Joe Biden wants a shot at the presidency, heâ€™d be wise to distance himself from her as much as possible.
lol the nerve of her, honestly https://t.co/YSar4PK8JG
â€” kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 14, 2020
Take a seat, Hillary.
â€” Lavern Spicer For Congress (FL-24) (@lavern_spicer) September 14, 2020
Take several.