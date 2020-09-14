Joe Biden is taking the reins from Gavin Newsom for a bit and holding Donald Trump personally responsible for climate change:

Trending

Watch:

When all else fails, try to terrify the public into voting for you.

Joe Biden is almost as old as the earth and he sure as hell hasn’t done anything to stop climate change.

When he learns to control nature, he can get back to us. Til then, he can stay in the basement. Just to be safe.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeDonald TrumpfiresfloodingfloodshurricanesJoe Bidensuburbswildfires