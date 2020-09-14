If Joe Biden’s going to make the case that he — and he alone — can save our planet from imminent climate catastrophe, he’s gonna need some help.

Good thing the media are on his side. Take it away, ABC News:

Pres. Trump has a history of expressing skepticism on the science of climate change and has sought to blame forest mismanagement for catastrophic fires, contrary to evidence. https://t.co/HveunlbHRE — ABC News (@ABC) September 14, 2020

Jordyn Phelps writes:

While the Democratic governors of the impacted states say the fires represent the latest piece of hard evidence that global warming is a scientific reality impacting their communities, Trump has a history of expressing skepticism on the science of climate change and has argued that forest mismanagement is the primary culprit for catastrophic fires in recent years, contrary to evidence.

"Contrary to evidence"! Being intentionally obtuse seems to be a trend in news reporting! — Dick Wrench (@dick_wrench) September 14, 2020

More:

Standing amid ash and ruin on Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the historically devastating fires that have ravaged his state in recent years stand as a case study for the reality of the scientific warnings around climate change and blasted the “ideological BS” of those who would deny it. “The debate is over around climate change. Just come to the state of California. Observe it with your own eyes,” Newsom said while standing amid an ashen haze.

Yes, observe the state of the State of California, which has been run by the Democratic Party for quite some time now and has ash and ruin to show for it.

ABC News, show us the evidence that Donald Trump’s views on climate change are responsible for California’s wildfires (and the arsonists who keep starting them).

US forest fires are started by arsonists but made worse by bad forest management leaving dead plant debris around which are a big fire risk in dry conditions. Such bad forest management is due to politicians taking advice from Green activists. — Jack Eddyfier (@swcrisis) September 14, 2020