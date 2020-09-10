As Twitchy told you, sophisticated appreciators of sophisticated art are praising “Cuties,” the French film about an 11-year-old girl who joins a group of twerking preteens. The film, which is streaming on Netflix, depicts the sexualization of children and even includes some child nudity.

Because art. It’s art. And if you believe otherwise, you’re just a knuckle-dragging right-winger.

Anyway, even with all the sophisticated appreciators of sophisticated art in the media who are defending “Cuties” today, Netflix still has their work cut out for them. Fortunately, it looks like they’re getting some additional help from IMDb.

Recall that the IMDb entry for “Cuties” initially included multiple warnings in the “parents guide” about the extent of the child sexualization:

Those warnings have since been … edited:

You’ve got some explaining to do, IMDb …

That’s what we’d like to know.

