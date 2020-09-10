Uh-oh, everybody. Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer is so angry, he could spit.

And it’s all thanks to Donald Trump, who told Bob Woodward earlier this year that he was intentionally playing down the COVID19 threat (a story so newsworthy that Woodward waited until the release of his new book to bring it to the public’s attention). Schumer is absolutely disgusted that Trump wasn’t forthright from the get-go, and that Republican senators just don’t seem to give a damn:

As Schumer points out, thousands of his fellow New Yorkers are dead right now.

No question about it, huh? We’ve got a question or two about it: Why hasn’t Chuck Schumer shown this level of righteous indignation over Bill de Blasio repeatedly downplaying the threat? Why hasn’t Chuck Schumer shown this level of righteous indignation over New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo effectively sentencing thousands of elderly New Yorkers to their deaths and giggling about COVID19 with his CNN host brother?

