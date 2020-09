You know what? We’re not even gonna try to think of some sort of clever introduction for this thread from Drew Holden.

Because it doesn’t really need one.

Suffice it to say, if you read one thread today, make it this one:

Everything about our present moment fits in this meme format. The vaccine. pic.twitter.com/Fajokaoiuw — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 8, 2020

The entire state of California. pic.twitter.com/BlOEN5D8EP — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 8, 2020

Concern about the integrity of the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/tlqZ0nNnlD — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 8, 2020

Literally every interview Joe Biden does. pic.twitter.com/ABy70CfWG3 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 8, 2020

Annnnd scene.

This is a masterpiece . . . from the master, of course: https://t.co/69BNyBH3fi — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) September 9, 2020

You absolute madman. This is wonderful. pic.twitter.com/zPnajWrOvx — Doctor Fate (@georg3) September 9, 2020

@DrewHolden360 is a national treasure. https://t.co/K1b41gJt3A — The Letter Between J & L (@MrKHafid1) September 9, 2020

THE UNDISPUTED THREAD KING STRIKES AGAIN!!! We love you, Drew. https://t.co/VyiKdupx7U — Justine Cloud (@justine_clout) September 9, 2020