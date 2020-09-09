As Twitchy told you, CNN has aired audio of Donald Trump telling Bob Woodward that he intentionally played down the threat posed by COVID19 in order to avoid causing a panic.

Unsurprisingly, the media are having a field day with it. And why shouldn’t they? After all, it’s not the best look for Trump.

It’s not ideal, no.

It’s not the best look for Woodward, of course:

But let’s focus on the act of intentionally downplaying the threat posed by a potentially fatal virus. Who would do something like that? What kind of monster does one have to be to willfully mislead the public on COVID19?

Oh:

That was back in the spring. We’d all spent a couple of months being told by our Guardians of Truth that COVID19 was no big deal.

And now those Guardians of Truth are counting on the rest of us to forget that.

Today, they’re going after Donald Trump for doing exactly what they — and plenty of Democratic politicians — did.

No doubt.

Their selective outrage is noted. But not respected.

We’re not pointing this out to excuse Donald Trump’s actions. But if he shouldn’t get away with deceiving the public, neither should our media.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

