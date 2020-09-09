There goes the news cycle. . .

Bob Woodward’s new book, “Rage” — based on 18 interviews with President Trump — has dropped:

.@jamiegangel reports that Woodward did 18 interviews with Trump. In some cases Trump called Woodward late at night to talk. After complaining in the past that he wasn't sufficiently consulted on Woodward's book, Trump took the opportunity, repeatedly. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) September 9, 2020

CNN obtained this recording from one of the interviews where the president told Woodward that he intentionally downplayed the threat of coronavirus so as not to cause a panic:

Trump tells Woodward he played down the threat of the coronavirus.

"I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down because I don't want to create a panic." He also tells Woodward that "plenty of young people" are vulnerable — different from his public message pic.twitter.com/fJZUZtJTIv — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 9, 2020

The dates do the president no favors:

"This is deadly stuff," Trump told Bob Woodward on Feb. 7. On March 19, Trump admitted he was downplaying the virus' true threat. "I wanted to always play it down,” he said. @costareports @PhilipRucker. https://t.co/UJzYfjvS8w — Rosalind Helderman (@PostRoz) September 9, 2020

And:

Trump to Woodward Feb. 7: "It’s also more deadly than your — you know, your — even your strenuous flus…This is 5%, versus 1% percent and less than 1%." https://t.co/Fsy6kS4pBq Trump to Americans Feb. 26: "This is a flu. This is like a flu." https://t.co/kFNoHALrkf pic.twitter.com/3e6vzgbIP9 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 9, 2020

The president also told Woodward that he didn’t remember National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien telling him COVID-19 would be the “biggest national security threat” of his presidency, but he was “sure he said it”:

In a Jan. briefing, O'Brien gave Trump a jarring warning, telling him it would be the "biggest national security threat" of his presidency. Asked in May if he remembered it, Trump said, "No, I don't. I'm sure if he said it — you know, I'm sure he said it."https://t.co/UUWnlBqP0o — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 9, 2020

Woodward also quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci saying the president’s sole purpose in dealing with coronavirus “is to get reelected”:

Fauci at one point tells others that the president “is on a separate channel” and unfocused in meetings, with “rudderless” leadership. “His attention span is like a minus number,” Fauci said, according to Woodward. “His sole purpose is to get reelected.” https://t.co/jFlKYDPObA — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) September 9, 2020

In non-virus news, on the Black community:

Woodward asked about White privilege and suggested they had a responsibility to better 'understand the anger and pain' felt by Black Americans. "No," Trump said, his voice described as mocking and incredulous. "You really drank the Kool-Aid, didn't you?" https://t.co/tJHANGbCeG — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 9, 2020

And, apparently, we have a new nuclear weapons system:

There is so much in this Post piece on the Woodward book that it’s buried in like the 30th graph that Trump accidentally revealed a new U.S. nuclear weapons system — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 9, 2020

Woodward will be dropping more tapes on Sunday:

SUNDAY ON @60Minutes: Bob Woodward shares with Scott Pelley audiotapes from his 9 hours of conversations with President Trump for Woodward's new book, "Rage." — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) September 9, 2020

