Pssst! Hey, you guys! CNN’s Chris Cillizza has some major dirt on Donald Trump.

Wait’ll you see it. It’s so juicy. The juiciest dirt.

Are you ready? Brace yourselves:

Wow. Nailed him!

Check it out:

In 2016, Trump was worth $3.7 billion, according to Forbes. That dropped to $3.1 billion in 2017 and held there for 2018 and 2019. But this year Trump’s net worth dropped to $2.5 billion. That $600 million decline led Trump to drop from the 275th richest person in America in 2019 to the 352nd richest in 2020 — a drop of 77 spots. (It took a net worth of $2.1 billion to make the top 400.)

Trump’s need — and it is a need — to be very, very rich — is widely regarded as one of the main reasons he has continued to be unwilling to release any of his previous tax returns, the first president in the post-Watergate era to enjoy that ignominious distinction. The speculation is that Trump knows that the returns would show him as considerably less rich than he has bragged about for years and, in so doing, reduce his appeal to voters who are drawn to his over-the-top money and attitude.

In Trump’s mind, the richer he is, the more people he has proven wrong. Wealth equals vindication. And that’s why a decline in wealth — like he’s experience this past year — will bother him so much.

Trending

Chris will be OK once he knows for sure that Donald Trump is indeed bothered by his wealth decrease.

Actually, no. Scratch that. Chris Cillizza will never be OK.

We’re actually starting to suspect that Chris Cillizza doesn’t know how much of anything works.

Don’t be silly. Of course they don’t! And they’re counting on the rest of us not to remember.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris CillizzaCNNDonald Trumpforbesmoneywealth