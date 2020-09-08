Nick Sandmann is highly problematic on his own. But can you imagine how problematic he’ll be if he exposes college students to his dangerous views?

The ACLU of Kentucky’s Samuel Crankshaw sure can.

The ACLU's Crankshaw alerted people that Nick Sandmann would be attending the college and expressing outrage that the school would admit someone with his opposing views. He warns that this kid is “dangerous” and has no intention to learn. https://t.co/rO9z5dxQNu — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 8, 2020

MOre from Jonathan Turley:

Crankshaw went to Facebook to alert people that Sandmann would be attending the college and expressing veiled outrage that the school would admit someone with his opposing views. He warns that this kid is “more dangerous” than figures like Milo Yiannopolous. The “danger” is that a young freshman holds conservative views that are shared by roughly half of this country: Does anyone else think it’s a bit of a stain on Transylvania University for accepting Nick Sandman? I’m sure it’s a “both sides” defense, but it’s pretty counter to their mission and another instance of there not actually being equal sides to an issue. I think TU should accept anyone willing to have an open mind and engage in debate, regardless of their views. That’s how we all learn. That’s Transy’s mission… Having experienced the incredibly high standards Transy requires for admission and then holds its students to, this seems like a slap in the face. I hope some time in a real classroom changes him, but his twitter and public persona suggest otherwise.

Oh, it gets better:

..Dr. Avery Tompkins, an Assistant Professor and Diversity Scholar at Transylvania, promised to watch Sandmann on campus. Rather than say that there is no reason why this student should be singled out in this way, Tompkins responded to Crankshaw “I get where you are coming from.” — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 8, 2020

…Tompkins labels this incoming freshman as part of an anti-intellectual movement and expresses the same uncertainty why this student would pick a university dedicated to higher education and "the antithesis of what he belies and promotes." — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 8, 2020

It’s nice that Dr. Tompkins is willing to keep a close eye on Sandmann in case he starts fomenting racial unrest or something.

Honestly, after seeing stuff like this, it’s not actually all that difficult to wonder why some parents aren’t so eager to send their kids to college.

I can think of someone that’s dangerous and it ain’t sandmann. — Jim Trump2020 (@Irish016206) September 8, 2020

This is sick. University should rebuke ACLU (the Anti Civil Liberties Union) for attacking a freshman and potentially creating an environment that will foster violence against him. But it won’t. — don Esteban (@RealDonEsteban) September 8, 2020

You could stay true to your principles, but good luck getting into the really important colleges, and when you do get in, the ACLU will call people at your future college to intimidate you and make you feel unwelcome. https://t.co/3ywYtduYiW — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) September 8, 2020

I smell a new lawsuit. — Wenderella (@wenderella60) September 8, 2020

