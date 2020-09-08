Is it possible to die of secondhand embarrassment? If so, you’d better make sure your will is in order now, because this is about as cringe as it gets:

Let’s set aside the sheer discomfort of watching that for a second and talk about the substance of Kamala Harris’ little chat about Joe Biden with Barack Obama:

But fluff is all they have. When they start getting into the issues is when Joe Biden starts getting into trouble. Well, more trouble.

OK, now back to the cringe.

In a way, they kind of are.

And we’ve still got almost two months to go.

