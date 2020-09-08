Good news, everyone! Nuance is back in style.

Thanks to ABC News for letting us know:

Several deaths have been connected to protests, but the story is more complicated. https://t.co/WnI7jZ6iL6 — ABC News (@ABC) September 8, 2020

It’s complicated, you guys.

“Mostly peaceful.”

ABC News: “but the truth is more complicated…” https://t.co/v3hQiAVM6n — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 8, 2020

Not for them, it's not. https://t.co/Bn2ssb57jz — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 8, 2020

We didn’t think so … but then, we’re not journalists, so what do we know?

Several deaths reported after planes crash into the WTC, but the story is more complicated — ayo (@shorhabor) September 8, 2020

Someone died at Charlottesville, but *that* narrative is helpful — Razor (@hale_razor) September 8, 2020

Speaking of Charlottesville:

Are they saying that there are fine people on both sides? https://t.co/E5klaJJUBS — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 8, 2020

You know what? It kinda sounds like that’s exactly what ABC News is saying.

If it were only BLM/Antifa thugs who died during the riots, ABC News could just push straight ahead with making them victims of right-wing violence. But since some deaths don’t fit that narrative, ABC News has to adjust accordingly.

Several deaths have been connected to police encounters, but the story is more complicated. A headline you'll never see from the legacy media. — AdamInHTownTX (Fiery but Mostly Peaceful) (@AdamInHTownTX) September 8, 2020

Several deaths have been connected to police encounters, but the story is more complicated. We can all play this game with words. https://t.co/kcum1UqeXY — Gretchen Smith (@cov_Gretchen) September 8, 2020

It's only complicated if you're trying to make excuses for what really happened. — Sween (@sweenprs) September 8, 2020

The story is always more complicated when you need to make excuses for your side. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) September 8, 2020

Nuance only applies when convenient. https://t.co/eqM6VNmD9A — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 8, 2020

That’s how it works now.

Points for trying, I guess. — MetricButtload (@monkeyboy100001) September 8, 2020

And you wonder why people hate the news media. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) September 8, 2020