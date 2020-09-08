Remember when Chris Hayes said that “Trump is objectively pro-Covid”?

Well, Chris, please put down your phone and hold Andrew Cuomo’s beer, because he’s got something to say as well:

Does Andrew Cuomo know what a fact is?

Paging CNN! We’ve got a “fact” that needs checking!

