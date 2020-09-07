In recent months, actress Kirstie Alley has become very vocal in her opposition to the prospect of a Joe Biden presidential administration.

Earlier today, she made three predictions about what life would be like in Joe Bidenâ€™s America:

Bidenâ€™s America is going to be Lawless, socialist, and Bidenlessâ€¦.you know Iâ€™m right â€” Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) September 7, 2020

Based on how Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (and the Democrats) have handled things thus far, Alley may have a point. Sheâ€™s certainly got a point with regard to Joe Bidenâ€™s capabilities â€” both physical and cognitive â€” when it comes to serving in a presidential capacity.

