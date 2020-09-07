Tim Scott’s Senate campaign is doing what most political campaigns are doing right now and raising funds. The Scott campaign’s pitch mentions the vile racism that Scott has faced for being a black Republican:

Well, MSNBC political analyst Rick Tyler thinks Scott needs to put up or shut up and prove that he’s been subjected to vicious racism from Democrats and the Left:

Since Rick has apparently spent the past several years living under a rock, can anyone help him out?

And that’s just scratching the surface.

The only one who came up empty here is Rick.

***

