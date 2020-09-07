Maybe you caught this video that’s been making the rounds since yesterday, purportedly depicting Donald Trump as “lost & disoriented” and serving as evidence of “his degenerative neurological disease”:

Trump is lost & disoriented here. His mind goes blank and he doesn’t remember what he’s supposed to do next. He’s deep into his degenerative neurological disease- Frontotemporal dementia- mindlessly lumbering and zigzagging in the grass towards a puddle. pic.twitter.com/quaPffXvAh — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) September 7, 2020

Screenshot for posterity:

Yeah, just look at that. It’s obvious that he’s got neurological problems.

Context is needed. He does seem to look to his left, as though waiting to see if whomever has appeared. — Adrienne (@AdrienneMH2425) September 7, 2020

You are sick. He was waiting on Melania. — Kambree (@KamVTV) September 7, 2020

Trump was simply walking back to wait for FLOTUS here This false tweet has over 23K retweets and the deceptively edited video has over 2 million views https://t.co/kJN0rBrrIq pic.twitter.com/QXmOlkEkTt — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) September 7, 2020

47,500 likes, 1 Million+ views for a lie. The longer version of this video shows he’s waiting for Melania to join him as he boards Marine One. He points out the puddle to make sure she doesn't step in it. It's also a year old. https://t.co/GLXb685GwV — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 7, 2020

Let’s go to the videotape. The full one:

Trending video of Trump walking around on the South Lawn and pointing to a puddle lacks context. Video is from August 2019 — He walks over to meet First Lady Melania Trump – points out the puddle so that she can avoid it and they walk to Marine One together WATCH: pic.twitter.com/WN4cjkBeZJ — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 7, 2020

Who needs context? All you need are likes and retweets. Those are way better than context. And way, way better than credibility and integrity.