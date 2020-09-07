This afternoon, Donald Trump took some time at his presser to address the Atlantic’s sketchy anonymously sourced story about him canceling a scheduled visit to a French cemetery where American war dead are buried:

The Pres again slammed article in @TheAtlantic. "It's a totally made-up story.” On not visiting the French cemetery with American war dead, Pres said he wanted to go. “I wanted to do it very badly.” Said he was willing to sit in the car for 2-3 hours to get there. pic.twitter.com/to8q585uty — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 7, 2020

CNN covered his remarks as well. Like this:

CNN once again winning the Trump presser chyron game. pic.twitter.com/zF8GfG6VfG — TVMoJoe (@TVMoJoe) September 7, 2020

