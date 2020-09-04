Our media class sucks. It just sucks.

And you know what? It’s going to keep on sucking. But that doesn’t mean we should just sit idly by and let it happen.

Tablet associate editor Noam Blum, aka Twitter superstar @neontaster, explains why:

Trump won't be around forever. Journalism will. Therefore bad journalism in the Trump era is as deserving of harsh scrutiny as bad journalism in any other era. Because the bad habits developed during Trump won't magically go away on their own when he's gone. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 4, 2020

Nailed it.

THIS THIS THIS THIS –> https://t.co/jqOZtHbsNl — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 4, 2020

This has been my approach to a lot of Trump's opponents on the left – Democrats, journalists, commentators, courts, academia, etc. He's important, but he is temporary; they are permanent. They don't get to use Trump as a multi-year mulligan. https://t.co/JFxDj1klTx — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 4, 2020

But watch them try.

The same habits reappear whenever there is a GOP POTUS. This time many have completely lost their minds and use Trump as an excuse — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) September 4, 2020

They are already saying “yes but Tom Cotton is the real threat.” It won’t end. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 4, 2020

That’s what makes this all so depressing, though. We can call these people out until we’re blue in the face, but as long as they refuse to hold all the bad apples accountable, they have no incentive to do better.

They'll be replaced with different bad habits, namely taking a 4-8 year vacation the next time a Dem is in the Oval Office. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) September 4, 2020

Barring a genuine miracle, it would indeed appear that journalism is going to hell in a handbasket and, instead of pumping the breaks, the media are hitting the gas.

And the same people gave Trump billions in free media on his way to the White House. Trump will be gone. They will still have jobs. https://t.co/UqrPLxWSGJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 4, 2020

Not only will they still have jobs, but they’ll be rewarded for their hackery and intellectual dishonesty.