When they’re not busy putting Principles First, the Lincoln Project enjoys posting videos meant to make Donald Trump look stupid or bad.

Videos like this one:

No one is safe in Donald Trump's America pic.twitter.com/Cb1HW7WXwe — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 1, 2020

See what they did there?

Twitter did, actually, and flagged it as “manipulated media.” And technically it is. Though the tweet’s still up and we’re not seeing any MSM outrage over such a shameless act of willful deception on the Lincoln Project’s part.

Twitter labeled this manipulated media. I pointed out when Trump's campaign tweeted a short out-of-context clip of Biden's speech (became an entire Twitter Moment). What the Lincoln Project is doing is that on steroids. They are consistently the most dishonest account on Twitter. https://t.co/Xi6fzE8x0X — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 3, 2020

We’d say that the Lincoln Project has become everything they claim to fight against, but then we’d be lying. Because they’ve always been this way.

The group named itself after Honest Abe, but finds itself lying and stealing so often. — Armed Conservative Marine (@MarineArmed) September 3, 2020

Silver lining?

At least they didn’t steal it this time. — CNF (@ClemondNFlinch) September 3, 2020

Or did they?