Oh look, everybody. Joe Biden, who’s been out there leading the charge against violent rioting across America, has something to say about how Donald Trump has handled the situation:

Tonight, President Trump declined to rebuke violence. He wouldn’t even repudiate one of his supporters who is charged with murder. He is too weak, too scared of the hatred he has stirred to put an end to it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 1, 2020

I urge President Trump to join me in saying that while peaceful protest is an important right — violence is wrong. Period. If he can’t say that, then he is unfit to be President. https://t.co/W4sjpF0Z3V — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 1, 2020

He urges Trump to join him in saying that violence is wrong!

Seriously? Biden has been acting as if there weren't even riots for months… and now he's acting as if he's the leader on this subject?#GTFOH https://t.co/Zmh0VytkAc — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) September 1, 2020

Look, Fat. You may not buy Biden’s story, but it’s good enough for the New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg:

Did we mention Goldberg’s story is good enough for Dan Rather?

A simple, straightforward question that defines this election. https://t.co/QXpHMLJ49I — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 1, 2020

That question certainly defines this election in that it’s a fantastic representation of the intellectual depths to which the media will sink in order to push a false narrative.

