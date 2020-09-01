A Trump supporter was murdered in cold blood by an Antifa thug this weekend.

Which can mean only one thing: He must’ve deserved it, somehow.

Conveniently, Portland Mercury news editor Alex Zielinski was willing to reveal just how. Unfortunately, as Andy Ngo points out, she had to use fake news to do it:

Oops! Her bad, guys.

But it’s not like she was the first one to make the “mistake”:

So cut her some slack, already.

No, she missed something, all right. She missed the opportunity to not be a garbage person.

Now that, we can believe.

