Hey, so remember back when all the riots started months ago? And a bunch of smug lefties were out there shaming business owners who were upset about their livelihoods being destroyed because property is just property and stuff like this is what insurance is for?

Well, about that:

More from the Star Tribune:

“We were really upset about that,” said property owner Jay Kim, whose insurance policy covers a maximum of $25,000 in demolition costs. “We thought that was high. But we didn’t know how much demolition would cost at the time.”

Like dozens of other investors whose properties were severely damaged in the May riots, the Kim family was stunned to discover that the money it would collect from its insurance company for demolition won’t come close to the actual costs of doing the job. Most policies limit reimbursement to $25,000 to $50,000, but contractors have been submitting bids of $200,000 to $300,000. In many cases, the price of the work is not much lower than the actual value of the property, records show.

“I think that is price-gouging and they should contact the attorney general,” said Andrea Jenkins, vice president of the Minneapolis City Council. “That is a symbol of capitalism run amok.”

Ah, yes. It’s capitalism run amok, says member of the city council that voted unanimously to replace the police with a “community-led public safety system” and leave business owners vulnerable to violent rioters.

Minneapolis’ government screwed its citizens, and now those people are getting screwed even more. All in a progressive day’s work, we suppose.

Inquiring minds wanna know, Kamala. Because it looks like insurance just isn’t gonna cut it for these people after all.

Not when it comes to paying the bills, no.

***

