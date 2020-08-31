Hey, so remember back when all the riots started months ago? And a bunch of smug lefties were out there shaming business owners who were upset about their livelihoods being destroyed because property is just property and stuff like this is what insurance is for?

Well, about that:

Dozens of owners whose Twin Cities properties were severely damaged in the May riots have been stunned to discover that the money they would collect from their insurance company for demolition won’t come close to the actual costs of doing the job. https://t.co/eWg6iHodjD — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) August 31, 2020

More from the Star Tribune:

“We were really upset about that,” said property owner Jay Kim, whose insurance policy covers a maximum of $25,000 in demolition costs. “We thought that was high. But we didn’t know how much demolition would cost at the time.” Like dozens of other investors whose properties were severely damaged in the May riots, the Kim family was stunned to discover that the money it would collect from its insurance company for demolition won’t come close to the actual costs of doing the job. Most policies limit reimbursement to $25,000 to $50,000, but contractors have been submitting bids of $200,000 to $300,000. In many cases, the price of the work is not much lower than the actual value of the property, records show. “I think that is price-gouging and they should contact the attorney general,” said Andrea Jenkins, vice president of the Minneapolis City Council. “That is a symbol of capitalism run amok.”

Ah, yes. It’s capitalism run amok, says member of the city council that voted unanimously to replace the police with a “community-led public safety system” and leave business owners vulnerable to violent rioters.

Minneapolis’ government screwed its citizens, and now those people are getting screwed even more. All in a progressive day’s work, we suppose.

Kamala Harris helped raise money for the rioters who destroyed these businesses. Will she help raise money for the business owners who are suffering now? https://t.co/zDcEMktfoF — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) August 31, 2020

Inquiring minds wanna know, Kamala. Because it looks like insurance just isn’t gonna cut it for these people after all.

THEY

GOT

INSURANCE https://t.co/6SfKD0h9mn — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 31, 2020

Does rioting and looting count as violence now that there's demonstrable proof of innocent people having their livelihoods destroyed? https://t.co/YGyAAKJy3U — Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) August 31, 2020

Not when it comes to paying the bills, no.

I was told by peaceful rioters that it was okay to burn down small and minority owned businesses because they had insurance. — William Foster (@FosterWilliam93) August 31, 2020

"Its not violence." "They have insurance for that." "Peaceful protests" for "justice." SMGDH. — Joshcrates (@mrconclusion) August 31, 2020

“It’s just stuff” — Kelly Beck (@SouthMetroAFC) August 31, 2020

But pRoPeRtY cAn Be RePlAcEd — ♿ definitely not scott 🤡 (@Simpertarian69) August 31, 2020

If you say “they have insurance, so what’s the problem?,” you’ve never had to deal with an insurance company. Or maybe you’re just callous.

Insurance companies make money by delaying and denying payments. Even full reimbursement is a pain. And reimbursement is often insufficient. https://t.co/eXXsD1hFjk — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) August 31, 2020

Round of applause everybody! You did it! https://t.co/BBJkLJ0mwM — Seth (@dcseth) August 31, 2020

