As we approach the 19th anniversary of September 11, let us look to the Lincoln Project for a solemn commemoration of the largest terrorist attack ever carried out on American soil:
A 9/11 happens every three days in Trump’s America.
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 30, 2020
Which makes Donald Trump worse than Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda.
We don’t know what we expected from the Lincoln Project … but it was probably something like that.
These people are so principled, it hurts.
I need that on a yard sign
— MyNamesNotImportant 🧢 (@fanshareus) August 31, 2020
Well, that would certainly be one way to let your neighbors know that you’re deranged.
Well said
— Marjorie Harrold (@MrsSparkleFab) August 30, 2020
Good point.
— 🌊 Leo V.A. 🌊 (@Van_Archie) August 31, 2020
No. No it’s not.
let’s go down the line of who thinks this is okay: jim swift, jv last, rick wilson, tim miller, everyone attached to the principles first group pic.twitter.com/ilusvquD0h
— kaitlin (@thefactualprep) August 31, 2020
You don’t need to compare the people who have died of COVID to the victims of a horrific terrorist attack, but of course, you can and we’ll all judge you negatively because you deserve it.
— kaitlin (@thefactualprep) August 31, 2020
You know, Lincoln Project et al., it’s possible to mourn the deaths of COVID19 victims without killing off every last shred of decency in the process.