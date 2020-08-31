Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is making a stop in Pennsylvania today, where he’ll address the questions we face in Donald Trump’s America.

Monday: @JoeBiden will travel to southwestern Pennsylvania to lay out a core question voters face in this election: are you safe in Donald Trump's America? As Trump fan the flames of division, Biden will offer a different vision for a better future in Joe Biden's America. — Matt Hill (@thematthill) August 30, 2020

But if you can’t wait to hear what he’s got to say, some excerpts have been released early:

Biden Pittsburgh excerpts: "This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country. He can’t stop the violence – because for years he has fomented it…" — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 31, 2020

More Biden excerpts: "We are facing multiple crises – crises that, under Donald Trump, keep multiplying. COVID. Economic devastation. Unwarranted police violence. Emboldened white nationalists. A reckoning on race. Declining faith in a bright American future. The common thread?.. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 31, 2020

"…An incumbent president who makes things worse, not better. An incumbent president who sows chaos rather than providing order." — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 31, 2020

biden doubling down on cynical strategy of blaming trump for violence, focussing more on supposed "white nationalist" violence instead of rioting pic.twitter.com/w5sq2PFzuO — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) August 31, 2020

In excerpts of today’s speech about bloodshed and demonstrations, Biden asks the 2020 equivalent of “are you better off today than 4 years ago” with this question: “Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected?” — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 31, 2020

Biden to list parade of horribles: “COVID. Economic devastation. Unwarranted police violence. Emboldened white nationalists. A reckoning on race. Declining faith in a bright American future. The common thread? An incumbent president who makes things worse, not better.” — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 31, 2020

Subtle, Joe.

More Biden: “He may believe mouthing the words law and order makes him strong, but his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows you how weak he is.” — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 31, 2020

Biden, on the other hand, has been vocal and fierce in his opposition to the violence.

Trump was just an obnoxious troll. You people literally stared at rioting and said “yep this is good”. https://t.co/AOpAL5lMki — Matt Bilinsky (@mattbilinsky) August 31, 2020

Should be easy to post the video of him doing so then. We have been sharing Democratic leaders openly calling for violence for months. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/qgSnIf6N9d — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 31, 2020

Biden's VP candidate posted fundraising links for rioters arrested in Minneapolis. Bitch, please. https://t.co/p6Iug0nqZn — RBe (@RBPundit) August 31, 2020

Please.

But aside from all that, we’re not big fans of Joe’s tone. It certainly doesn’t sound like he’s planning to usher in a new era of peace and understanding.

Is that a threat? — Jaxon 🗽 (@jxn_w) August 31, 2020

Kinda sounds like one, no?

Basically, "elect me and the rioters supporting me will stop." Extortion. — Steven (@CarterMediaeval) August 31, 2020

Nice country you got there… would be a shame if anything happened to it — BogusBones (@BogusBones208) August 31, 2020

"Nice country. It'd be a shame if somethin'… HAPPENED to it." https://t.co/owIAy52MyU — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 31, 2020

I guess Democrats think they can extort the country into electing Joe Biden? https://t.co/CFVnvLx9d9 — RBe (@RBPundit) August 31, 2020

Literally threatening violence if Trump is re-elected: https://t.co/SNIH7KDclA — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 31, 2020

“Elect me so the riots will stop.” is not the messaging dunk they think it is. https://t.co/yliiRYL3EF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2020

"Vote for me or your lives will be in constant danger and your businesses will continue to be burned to the ground by the left!" – Biden 2020 https://t.co/LyFAMbbZJP — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) August 31, 2020

It’s a bold strategy. Think it’ll pay off for him?