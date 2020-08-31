Zack Bornstein is an actor and comedy writer whose CV includes “Saturday Night Live” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” So you can be sure that when he tweets, he does so with razor-sharp wit.

Just check out this take on a caravan of Trump supporters:

Get it? Get it, you guys?

Trending

Oh, our aching sides. They’re aching.

If being clever were a crime, Zack would be serving about 59 consecutive life sentences.

Of course it did.

True story.

Nice one, Zack.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: flagsISIStrucksTrump flagsTrump SupportersZack Bornstein