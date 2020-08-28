The mostly peaceful mob that surrounded Sen. Rand Paul last night demanded that he “say her name,” “her” being Breonna Taylor:

WATCH: Protesters confronted Kentucky Senator Rand Paul after attending the RNC at the White House, shouting at the lawmaker to acknowledge the shooting of Breonna Taylor https://t.co/JmxvZJy29u pic.twitter.com/tTONwewPcR — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 28, 2020

Who wants to tell them?

Remarkable to watch protesters scream "SAY HER NAME!" at Rand Paul, the author of the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) August 28, 2020

Paul introduced the “Justice for Breonna Taylor” Act in June, which bans no-knock warrants and is named in her honor https://t.co/FUmFcJT6eK — Melissa Quinn (@MelissaQuinn97) August 28, 2020

So the protestor is yelling “Breonna Taylor” repeatedly at him. Respectfully, they need to do their homework. @RandPaul introduced S. 3955, the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act-it eliminates all no knock warrants—goes farther than any other bill in the Senate on warrants. https://t.co/gdWAHWcthk — Katie Bailey (@KatieBailey_DC) August 28, 2020

Protesters demanded that Senator @RandPaul say Breonna Taylor's name. "White silence is violence!" "Say her name!" It's worth mentioning on June 11, Paul introduced the "Justice for Breonna Taylor Act." pic.twitter.com/SbpxSvTnEt — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 28, 2020

Ahem:

But apparently none of that matters.

Pure ignorance on display. https://t.co/ojrtE8gqzM — Mitch G, Thats Me. (@mgcat) August 28, 2020

Yeah mobbing @RandPaul for not doing enough on #CJreform is asinine. He's done/tried to do more than probably anyone on Senate. And when you yell at people even after they've long been doing the thing you want them to do, your advocacy is fully ineffective. — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) August 28, 2020

A testamant to the corruption in media that these "activists" don't know that. Probably don't even know that Act exists because it wasn't a Democrat who introduced it. https://t.co/963u1qANnM — RBe (@RBPundit) August 28, 2020

For whatever reason, I’m starting to get the feeling that the mob doesn’t care. https://t.co/S29V9PjP4K — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 28, 2020

One thing’s for sure: