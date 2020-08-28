Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have made a nationwide mask mandate a key part of their platform. A lot of people were understandably confused as to how a nationwide mandate would actually work.
Well, Kamala Harris has offered a simple explanation:
.@craigmelvin asks @KamalaHarris how a @JoeBiden administration would enforce a national mask mandate. She says: "It's really, it's a standard. It's a standard. I mean, nobody is going to be punished." pic.twitter.com/wN2iviNy0N
— Quint Forgey (@QuintForgey) August 28, 2020
Oh, OK. Well, thanks for clearing that up, Kamala!
LMAO 😂
— BPJ (@bpjauburn) August 28, 2020
ROFL
— FrankieP (@FrancoisPeladau) August 28, 2020
— The Green New Karen 🇺🇸 (@MuhTaximus) August 28, 2020
I'm confused, so it won't be a mandate, but rather a suggestion now?
— Bruno Stoffel (@BrunoStoffel1) August 28, 2020
Sooooo the “mask mandate” is the same as the CDC guidelines we already have. https://t.co/RYLCzCUf7c
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 28, 2020
More guideline than rule. So just like we have now.
— Gordon Plutsky (@GordonPlutsky) August 28, 2020
How is this different than cdc guidelines?
— Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) August 28, 2020
So no mandate. Got it. https://t.co/oQUk93nrmx
— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 28, 2020
So it's not a mandate. https://t.co/hwFzLqzoht
— Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) August 28, 2020
So it’s literally the same thing Trump is doing already.
— Biden’s economic intercourse seminar (@TonesHyus) August 28, 2020
LOL
There's literally no difference between Joe Biden's COVID plan and what's currently happening right now. https://t.co/zkxYCfQeFx
— RBe (@RBPundit) August 28, 2020
That was the only difference between current policy on COVID and the "Biden plan."
And that's now gone. https://t.co/2iLfsfNNlc
— RBe (@RBPundit) August 28, 2020
So nothing. Their plan is to keep doing exactly what we’re doing. And Harris just undercut her VP running mate. https://t.co/BjVRy6A8nS
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 28, 2020
Heh. “VP running mate.”
I mean this seems kind of newsy after Biden made a national mask mandate part of his platform and acceptance speech. Anyone? Can we put the legos down for a second? https://t.co/ykRSnyvt4n
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 28, 2020
So not a mandate? Would be helpful if politicians could actually use the correct words for what they’re saying.
— James (@james___2016) August 28, 2020
Yeah, but where’s the fun in that?
Sooooo, exactly what’s happening right now.
The media will take her statement and pretend it’s a new decree from the heavens to save all of mankind. Write it down. https://t.co/ae4GRrucyy
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 28, 2020
Oh. Well, yeah. Of course.