Here’s the criminal complaint in the case of State of WIsconsin v. Kyle Rittenhouse:

Trending

The Daily Beast covered it. They are a media outlet, after all.

Here’s how:

Got that? Rittenhouse shot and killed two violent rioters because one of them threw a plastic bag at him. Literally nothing else happened.

In case you don’t feel like clicking on the Daily Beast’s scoop, Daily Beast editor Harry Siegel posted a screenshot from their article:

A plastic bag. Clearly this proves that Kyle Rittenhouse couldn’t possibly have been acting in self-defense and was just out for blood.

Oh, well, now that you mention it, the fact that Joseph Rosenbaum was allegedly trying to grab Rittenhouse’s gun does seem significant.

Pesky details can be so … pesky.

That’s because it is misleading.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Daily BeastHarry SiegelJoseph RosenbaumKenoshaKyle Rittenhouseplastic bag