In case you haven’t been paying attention, “Captain America” has been trending on Twitter for a while.
Is this about a surprise new Marvel movie? A new comic? Maybe just something patriotic?
Nope. It’s about this:
A #Minneapolis police officer was knocked unconscious tonight after he was struck by an object during more #NoAntiBlackRacism uprisings. pic.twitter.com/jNS5mYjavw
— Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) August 27, 2020
Community Safety Partnerships pic.twitter.com/PHCKt7NmYe
— People's City Council – Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) August 28, 2020
Get it? Because that thing looks like a shield. Just like Captain America has!
"Captain America" is now trending because someone put a police officer in Minneapolis in the hospital — and the virtually all of the tweets are celebrating this act of evil. https://t.co/PohuOzQA0c
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 28, 2020
Shapiro’s not exaggerating. Here’s just a taste of the awfulness:
I just found out why Captain America was trending and I'm trying not to laugh.
— Kas wears a mask (@KastorLundgren) August 28, 2020
Damn captain America be pissed off https://t.co/QLGsUTwaab
— Blair The homicidal maniac (@MS0rr0w) August 28, 2020
Captain America is a comrade pic.twitter.com/4JJvDI7gx3
— 🌹 Frogger Neal 🌹 (@froggneal) August 28, 2020
Captain America is trending and I am not mad about it. https://t.co/kzYbVXvLLt
— 🤬 (@banished_jedi) August 28, 2020
Police being police :
Black Captain America : pic.twitter.com/JybOewKbu9
— DAMNRIGHT RIGHTEOUS 🐐 (@_KingRighteous) August 28, 2020
that’s captain america’s shield LMAOOO https://t.co/8z1yiptuaI
— jeremy (@then0wnow) August 27, 2020
Glad to see Captain America is doing his part. https://t.co/Nu0HFqkIpK
— Lillie (Hiatus Zeon) (@Lady_Zeon) August 28, 2020
Captain America standing up for the injustice yah now pic.twitter.com/nUxMHM6ikE
— IGA J. Cole (@ShenronYung) August 28, 2020
Captain America says ACAB pic.twitter.com/zulmkJXajB
— Luke ʬ⁸⁴ (@LACityOfStars) August 27, 2020
Lmfao whoever trew that mf aim on 100 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/K8EmBa4JyX
— Diddy (@_Diddy_____) August 27, 2020
I couldn't have been more pleased to see this was why Captain America was trending https://t.co/Ng8G2Q42nL
— Abolish The Conditions That Produce The Prison (@jaybeware) August 28, 2020
Trending
If that’s indeed the case, may we recommend a good therapist?
This video made me gasp. This is appalling.
— Mary Fisher (@MaryLikesToRun) August 28, 2020
Absolutely evil!
— Karen Cook (@kayceeinva) August 28, 2020
Just awful…
Day by day the worst of us comes out in full force.
Sending prayers for the officers recover.
— Joseph M (@josephproudusa) August 28, 2020