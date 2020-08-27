You were no doubt shocked when you heard that Nancy Pelosi came right out and said today that she doesn’t want Joe Biden to debate Donald Trump.

Moments ago, @SpeakerPelosi gave advice to @JoeBiden: "I don't think that there should be any debates…I wouldn't legitimize a conversation with [the president]." pic.twitter.com/HYJPEykgCo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 27, 2020

Like we don’t know exactly what she’s doing.

Remember when journos tried gaslighting us into thinking Dems weren't pushing this? https://t.co/k9rZd5I4dE — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 27, 2020

Pepperidge Farm remembers.

So does Stephen L. Miller:

Well, shoot.

"It is mostly a right-wing media tempest, fueled by hour after hour of Fox commentary (not reporting), far removed from campaign reality …," – @BrianStelter https://t.co/m1lg7fBoE0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 27, 2020

Brian Stelter’s on a hot streak!

Ouch. — Fed Dept of No Sh*t (@NoShitDept) August 27, 2020

Surely Mr. Reliable Sources will admit his error, right? — El Risitas Fanclub (@risitasfanclub) August 27, 2020

Suuuuuuure he will.

No, the best we can hope for is that if Stelter actually acknowledges that he blew it, he ties himself into some kind of intellectual pretzel to avoid taking real accountability. You know, like he always does.

INB4 @brianstelter comes into this thread and states

'I said MOSTLY!! So I am not wrong!'

AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/pLfwviGu8a — C_NUTS (@Najari_cay) August 27, 2020

That’s his M.O.

.@Brianstelter went on to write off these pieces as just "leftie columnists yakking". Now it's the Speaker of the House. So this will be a fun memory hole. pic.twitter.com/COPQqjJTDn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 27, 2020

The fun never stops when Brian Stelter’s involved.

Guess so!