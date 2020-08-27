Before we go any further, we’re just going to preface this by saying that being a bad person doesn’t automatically mean you deserve to be killed.

But it’s hard not to be struck by the narrative surrounding the two men who were shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during the violent riots in Kenosha.

Many on the Left, eager to frame what happened as a 17-year-old white supremacist intending to shoot Black Lives Matter supporters, have wasted little time canonizing Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum.

“Rest in power.”

Well, let’s see how peaceful Anthony Huber was, shall we?

He was practically a saint.

Again, we’re not suggesting that Huber deserved to be killed. But he would appear to have a history of seeking out violence and being violent himself.

And it’s not just Huber who had a problem.

“Pedophile” refers to Joseph “Shoot Me, N*gga” Rosenbaum, who was apparently a registered sex offender.

Mourn their deaths if you choose. But allow us to humbly suggest that their respective histories of violence may be significant.

Jacob Blake’s own history should not be ignored, either:

Good question.

***

