As Twitchy told you, Stephen L. Miller took Brian Stelter for a stroll down Memory Lane after Nancy Pelosi said Joe Biden shouldn’t debate Donald Trump.

One tweeter predicted that Stelter would try some word games to get himself out of the situation he finds himself in today:

You will no doubt be bowled over by the fact that that’s exactly what Stelter did:

Guys. You guys.

This is just so perfect. We literally couldn’t’ve scripted this any better.

Forget it; he’s rolling.

Editor’s note: This post has been update with an additional tweet.

