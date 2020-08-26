At least two people are reportedly dead after being shot in Kenosha late last night.

Washington Post staff writer Jaclyn Peiser filled her followers in on the details early this morning. Well, sort of. Some details were more important than others.

Take a look:

For those just waking up to the news about the Kenosha protests, here's what happened: Two people have died and one was seriously wounded by gunfire just before midnight on Tuesday. Several videos documented what happened (1/?) https://t.co/fHRPsTt6rD — Jaclyn Peiser (@jackiepeiser) August 26, 2020

Shots were fired around 11:45 p.m. After the first shots, a young White man carrying a rifle began running north on Sheridan Road, away from a crowd of protesters. He was wearing a white hat, green shirt, jeans and had a red backpack. https://t.co/fHRPsTt6rD — Jaclyn Peiser (@jackiepeiser) August 26, 2020

Video shows the armed man fall to the ground, and then fire multiple rounds into the crowd. Two more people fell to the ground, one shot in the arm and the other in the chest. — Jaclyn Peiser (@jackiepeiser) August 26, 2020

Another graphic video shows a man with blood running down the back of his neck and bystanders shouting that he’d been shot in the head. There was also a video of a group of protesters carrying the man to a car in the hopes of taking him to a hospital. https://t.co/fHRPsTt6rD — Jaclyn Peiser (@jackiepeiser) August 26, 2020

From the start of Tuesday’s protests, armed civilians were evident in the crowd, bearing handguns, AR-15-style rifles, knives and military flak jackets. @markguarino said he had never seen so many people armed at a protest. — Jaclyn Peiser (@jackiepeiser) August 26, 2020

Tensions between protesters and armed militia were high as the night went on. A confrontation that occurred not long before the shooting outside a gas station was caught on video. Kenosha County Sheriff said they are looking into those group of armed men. https://t.co/fHRPsTt6rD — Jaclyn Peiser (@jackiepeiser) August 26, 2020

.@markguarino had spoken to one of those men just after the confrontation. He said he was there to stop people from breaking into local businesses, noting that he’d seen rumors online about pipe bombs being used. (there was no indication of any pipe bombs) — Jaclyn Peiser (@jackiepeiser) August 26, 2020

The protest prior to the shooting was once again tense. Police relentlessly unleashed pepper spray and fired rubber bullets. They put up an 8ft high fence in front of the courthouse. Protesters responded by trying to tear down the fence. Some threw bottles and set off fireworks. — Jaclyn Peiser (@jackiepeiser) August 26, 2020

Read mine and @markguarino's story here. OK, now I'm off to bed. https://t.co/fHRPsTt6rD — Jaclyn Peiser (@jackiepeiser) August 26, 2020

OK, Jackie. Hope you got a good night’s sleep, because you’re gonna want to be well rested for Stephen L. Miller’s thread:

Here’s the Washington Post. Read this thread. It completely absolves rioters. We already know what happened because we saw video from Daily Caller. Why isn’t the Post there on the ground? I’ll go through this. https://t.co/79DSF03BKo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2020

He fired rounds when he was attacked after falling. One protestor attempted to take his firearm and he responded. https://t.co/8bSTHG2oLv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2020

The person carrying him was a Daily Caller reporter. There is also video of that same victim antagonizing people protecting private property earlier in the night. https://t.co/F6Cn0v9LjY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2020

In case you missed it:

Daily Caller reporter @RichieMcGinniss tries to save life of man who was shot in head by carrying him to safety. Via @briannalyman2. https://t.co/tOzJ4MmJok — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) August 26, 2020

Another angle of the shooting and moments after. Can see @RichieMcGinniss and others on scene giving aid. He was right next to the victim when the shooting happened.pic.twitter.com/CVfdc1DIQx — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 26, 2020

Weird that Peiser didn’t feel like going into those particular details.

If Richie McGinnis worked for one of the cool kid media outlets he would be trending top of twitter as a journalist hero. Brian Stelter would book him on his show. Tapper would be hailing him But he doesn’t. He did what an actual firefighter does, and they are all ignoring him. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2020

Yep.

More from Miller:

Notice it’s “protestors (not rioters) vs armed militia. https://t.co/1QFWHzNe8T — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2020

Gotta keep the narrative going, even as it unravels.

Again we don’t need to read the story when we saw reporting and video from outlets on the ground in real time. Notice Wash Post does not credit Daily Caller or Townhall https://t.co/CBcCw5KLlG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2020

Why would they? After all, the Daily Caller and Townhall don’t employ Real Journalists™ like Jaclyn Peiser.

Additionally there is footage of the build up to the first shooting. The man who was eventually shot in the head chased the shooter, threw something flaming at him, and then cornered him between three cars. Both times the shooter fired were AFTER running from the people he shot. — John Eaton (@heartyeaton) August 26, 2020

Here's a wounded "protester"

Notice what he has in his right hand.pic.twitter.com/ZF9w9Hlq7K — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) August 26, 2020

God forbid purported journalists like Peiser do actual journalism.

The thread below the story is MUCH, MUCH better as it provides a better sense of the left's feverish disconnect from the rest of the country. — Graham Greene (@tout_le_monde1) August 26, 2020

Because they don't care about what the facts are. Won't change their narrative — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 26, 2020

Pathetic and embarrassing. Major news outlets have spent months ignoring or covering for violent rioters. They continue to do so, this enabling more violence and removing any pressure on govt officials to take action to protect their citizens. https://t.co/sYSoAUduxQ — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 26, 2020

The same media that constantly screams about “Trump’s lies” are the biggest and most brazen promoters of falsehoods and lies How mendacious are they? THERE IS VIDEO OF WHAT HAPPENED that everyone can access yet they decide to openly push a lying narrative — Davey Jones (@titusxpullo) August 26, 2020

Democracy Dies in Darkness or something.